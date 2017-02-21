Nokia relaunches 3310: 'Snake' game and 6 other things about the old and new iconic phone
Finnish phone brand Nokia on Sunday launched a revamped version of its iconic 3310 model, 12 years after it was discontinued. The original was known for its sturdiness, gaining cult-like status on the Internet with memes about it being "virtually indestructible".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Straits Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
|Russian River Runs Red
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC