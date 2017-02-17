NFL players to hold international tra...

NFL players to hold international training camp in Finaland

From Feb. 22nd to March 1st, American Football Without Barriers will conduct their 5th annual international training camp and charity visit in Helsinki, Finland. From Feb. 22nd to March 1st, American Football Without Barriers will conduct their 5th annual international training camp and charity visit in Helsinki, Finland featuring twelve professional American football players.

