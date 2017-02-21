NEWS Faurecia invests in 'smart surface' electronics startup

Faurecia Ventures, the investment body of the automotive supplier Faurecia SA, has acquired an undisclosed stake in the Finnish supplier of injection-molded structural electronics TactoTek. With Faurecia's investment in December 2016, TactoTek's funding has grown to over $20 million, said officials for Oulu, Finland-based TactoTek in a Feb. 21 news release.

