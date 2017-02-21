NEWS Faurecia invests in 'smart surface' electronics startup
Faurecia Ventures, the investment body of the automotive supplier Faurecia SA, has acquired an undisclosed stake in the Finnish supplier of injection-molded structural electronics TactoTek. With Faurecia's investment in December 2016, TactoTek's funding has grown to over $20 million, said officials for Oulu, Finland-based TactoTek in a Feb. 21 news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC