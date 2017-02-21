NEWS Faurecia invests in 'smart surfa...

NEWS Faurecia invests in 'smart surface' electronics startup

Faurecia Ventures, the investment body of the automotive supplier Faurecia SA, has acquired an undisclosed stake in the Finnish supplier of injection-molded structural electronics TactoTek. With Faurecia's investment in December 2016, TactoTek's funding has grown to over $20 million, said officials for Oulu, Finland-based TactoTek in a Feb. 21 news release.

