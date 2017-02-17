New compounds increase glucose uptake...

New compounds increase glucose uptake into fat cells

New molecules which scientists hope could one day become drugs for both cancer and diabetes have been created at the University of Bath. The compounds can increase glucose uptake into fat cells and could help diabetes patients manage their disease.

Chicago, IL

