Mixed Evidence for Cognitive Training for Dementia

A new Finnish study undertakes a systematic review of randomized controlled trials on cognitive training in dementia patients and finds the evidence for benefit is mixed. "The effects of cognitive training in dementia patients have been studied actively during recent decades but the quality and reliability of the studies varies," Kallio said.

Chicago, IL

