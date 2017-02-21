Metso presses turn metals into compac...

Metso presses turn metals into compact briquettes

Read more: Recycling Today

Helsinki, Finland-based Metso's N Series NSP briquetting presses turn steel, aluminum, cast iron and other metals into a compact form for handling and transporting. Firmly packed, high-density briquettes are designed to increase metal recovery by enabling more accurate metering and reducing burn-off during melting.

Chicago, IL

