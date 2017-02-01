Metso crusher designed for populated areas
Helsinki, Finland-based Metso's Lokotrack Urban series mobile crushing plant can be used in densely populated environments, such as city centers by incorporating noise protection and cutting dust emission. "We developed this new solution to make it possible to run crushing operations in the most heavily regulated urban environments.
