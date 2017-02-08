Malaysia says refines existing rules ...

Malaysia says refines existing rules for interbank forex trades

Read more: Reuters

Feb 8 Malaysia's central bank said on Wednesday that it would allow onshore banks to utilise export proceeds conversion of less than $1 million per transaction to meet their clients' foreign currency requirements. BNM announced in December that exporters could only retain up to 25 percent of export proceeds in a foreign currency, while the remainder must be converted into ringgit.

