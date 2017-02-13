London Still Needs Clever Financiers Post-Brexit, Davis Says

Talented bankers will be welcome to move to the U.K. to work after the country leaves the European Union, Brexit Secretary David Davis said, as he promised it will take "a long time" to tighten migration rules. On a diplomatic mission to Finland, Davis gave a reassurance that the British government will not follow U.S. President Donald Trump in trying to put up barriers to migrants because it would not be in the U.K's interests to cut off the supply of skilled foreign workers. "Our economy depends on attracting bright, capable people to our universities, clever financiers to the City," London's financial district, Davis told reporters in Helsinki on Monday.

