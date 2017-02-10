Listen to Jamiroquaia s second comeba...

Listen to Jamiroquaia s second comeback track a Cloud 9a

'Cloud 9' follows the album's title track, 'Automaton' , which was shared on January 27. The album is the band's first since 2010's 'Rock Dust Light Star'. "The inspiration for 'Automaton' is in recognition of the rise of artificial intelligence and technology in our world today and how we as humans are beginning to forget the more pleasant, simple and eloquent things in life and in our environment including our relationship with one another as human beings," Jay Kay said of the new record.

Chicago, IL

