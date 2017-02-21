Licorice during pregnancy linked to health issues for kids

Women who consume licorice during pregnancy might be more likely to have children with cognitive or behavioral problems than mothers who don't eat a lot of this candy while they're pregnant, a small Finnish study suggests. Some previous lab experiments have linked glycyrrhizin, a natural sweetener in licorice root, to changes in the placenta that may make it easier for the stress hormone cortisol to travel from mothers to their developing babies, said lead study author Katri Raikkonen of the University of Helsinki.

