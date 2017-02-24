Lassila & Tikanoja's online Annual Re...

Lassila & Tikanoja's online Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement 2016 has been published

Lassila & Tikanoja's Annual Report for 2016 has been published at www.lassila-tikanoja.fi/annualreport2016. The online annual report includes the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors' report and the Auditors' report as well as Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for the year 2016.

Chicago, IL

