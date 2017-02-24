Lassila & Tikanoja's online Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement 2016 has been published
Lassila & Tikanoja's Annual Report for 2016 has been published at www.lassila-tikanoja.fi/annualreport2016. The online annual report includes the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors' report and the Auditors' report as well as Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for the year 2016.
