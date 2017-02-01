Large Finnish genetic study uncovers potential new treatments for inflammatory diseases
Researchers from the Research Centre of Applied and Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Turku, Finland, have studied over ten million DNA variations and found new links between the human genome and inflammation tracers. The study uncovered new possibilities for treatment of diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease and coeliac disease.
