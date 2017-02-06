Is licorice intake during pregnancy l...

Is licorice intake during pregnancy linked to ADHD in offspring?

There is an abundance of foods that should be avoided during pregnancy, and a new study suggests that licorice should sit firmly in this category. Researchers have found that children born to mothers who consume large amounts of licorice during pregnancy may be more likely to develop behaviors associated with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

