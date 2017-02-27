[Interview] Finland: Time for EU to l...

[Interview] Finland: Time for EU to lead on environment

The EU should spend less time drafting new environmental laws and devote resources to implementing what was already agreed, Finland's environment and agriculture minister Kimmo Tiilikainen said on Monday . "If all our time is spent on new legislation, new small details, then implementation suffers," Tiilikainen said in an interview with Bloomberg, Politico, and EUobserver.

