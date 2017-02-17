Ildiko Enyedi's "On Body and Soul" wins Berlinale's Golden Bear

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ildik Enyedi's Hungarian drama "On Body and Soul" won the Golden Bear for best film at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday, February 18, according to Variety. Set in a Budapest slaughterhouse, the tender love story follows the burgeoning romance between a shy young women and her similarly quiet older boss as the two discover that they have the same dreams at night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.