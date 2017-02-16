HRT Won't Lower Women's Alzheimer's R...

HRT Won't Lower Women's Alzheimer's Risk, Study Finds

Women who use hormone therapy after menopause may not have a lower risk of developing Alzheimer's, a new study suggests. However, there was some evidence that long-term use -- over a decade -- might be tied to a lower risk of the memory-robbing brain disease.

