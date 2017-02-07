Here's Why Pregnant Women Should Avoid Eating Licorice
Children whose mothers ate the most licorice while pregnant had lower IQs than the children whose mothers ate little to no licorice during their pregnancy, according to the study, which was published Feb. 3 in the American Journal of Epidemiology. In addition, girls born to mothers who consumed high amounts of licorice during pregnancy reached puberty earlier than those born to mothers who ate little to no licorice, the researchers found.
