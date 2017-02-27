Hankook Opens Test Center for Winter ...

Hankook Opens Test Center for Winter Tires in Finland

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Modern Tire Dealer

Officials and Hankook executives gathered for official opening of the company's winter tire test center in Finland : Alex Burns, CEO Millbrook Group; Ho-Youl Pae (head of Europe, Hankook Tire Europe; Hyung Nam Kim, head of Global R&D and Purchasing, Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.; and Klaus Krause (head of ETC, Hankook Tire Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Tire Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC