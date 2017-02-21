Galway to be launched as European Gre...

Galway to be launched as European Green Leaf 2017

Galway will be officially launched as European Green Leaf 2017, an environmental designation awarded by the European Commission in "recognition of the city's commitment to the environment". Galway was awarded the designation in June last year, beating Mikkeli in Finland and Cornell de Llobregat in Spain, but the status will receive a formal launch in City Hall on Wednesday March 1, to be attended by representatives from the European Commission, including Joanna Drake, Deputy Director General, DG Environment and Ben Casper, Team Lead, Urban Environment Policy, DG Environment.

Chicago, IL

