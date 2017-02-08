ForMin Melescanu, Finland Ambassador discuss political dialogue...

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu welcomed on Tuesday Republic of Finland Ambassador in Bucharest, Paivi Pohjaneheimo, on a courtesy visit, with whom he spoke about the cooperation between the two countries, reads a Foreign Affairs Ministry release. The two officials reviewed the main cooperation dimensions of the Romanian-Finnish relation, appreciating the significant collaboration potential between the two countries, both on a bilateral level and on a European and international level.

