ForMin Melescanu, Finland Ambassador ...

ForMin Melescanu, Finland Ambassador discuss political dialogue...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu welcomed on Tuesday Republic of Finland Ambassador in Bucharest, Paivi Pohjaneheimo, on a courtesy visit, with whom he spoke about the cooperation between the two countries, reads a Foreign Affairs Ministry release. The two officials reviewed the main cooperation dimensions of the Romanian-Finnish relation, appreciating the significant collaboration potential between the two countries, both on a bilateral level and on a European and international level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,684,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC