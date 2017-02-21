Foreseen releasing 'Grave Danger,' touring with Red Death
Finnish thrashers Foreseen are releasing a followup to their 2014 debut album Helsinki Savagery this year. The new LP is called Grave Danger and it drops on April 24 via 20 Buck Spin.
