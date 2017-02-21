For Venezuelan skier, Finnish slopes prove mighty challenge

Venezuela's Adrian Solano competes during the men's cross country sprint qualification at the 2017 Nordic Skiing World Championships in Lahti, Finland, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Venezuela's Adrian Solano competes during the men's cross country sprint qualification at the 2017 Nordic Skiing World Championships in Lahti, Finland, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.