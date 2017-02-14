Fire Rocks TiO2 Plant Amid Spin Off

Fire Rocks TiO2 Plant Amid Spin Off

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Painting/Wallcovering Contractor

Huntsman Corp., an American-based specialty chemical manufacturer, reported a recent fire at one of its titanium dioxide manufacturing facilities in Pori, Finland, amid plans to spin off its pigments and additives business. The Woodlands, Texas-based company said that there were no injuries in the Jan. 30 fire that rocked the plant capable of producing 130,000 tonnes per annum of TiO2 - a white pigment used in paints and other applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Painting/Wallcovering Contractor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,886,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC