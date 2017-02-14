Fire Rocks TiO2 Plant Amid Spin Off

Huntsman Corp., an American-based specialty chemical manufacturer, reported a recent fire at one of its titanium dioxide manufacturing facilities in Pori, Finland, amid plans to spin off its pigments and additives business. The Woodlands, Texas-based company said that there were no injuries in the Jan. 30 fire that rocked the plant capable of producing 130,000 tonnes per annum of TiO2 - a white pigment used in paints and other applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Painting/Wallcovering Contractor.