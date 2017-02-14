Fire Rocks TiO2 Plant Amid Spin Off
Huntsman Corp., an American-based specialty chemical manufacturer, reported a recent fire at one of its titanium dioxide manufacturing facilities in Pori, Finland, amid plans to spin off its pigments and additives business. The Woodlands, Texas-based company said that there were no injuries in the Jan. 30 fire that rocked the plant capable of producing 130,000 tonnes per annum of TiO2 - a white pigment used in paints and other applications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Painting/Wallcovering Contractor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC