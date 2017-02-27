Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing
Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday. Next Games, founded in 2013, is the first gaming company to prepare for an initial public offering in Finland, which is known for its hit mobile games such as Rovio's Angry Birds and Supercell's Clash of Clans.
