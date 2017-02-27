Finnish mobile game start-up Next Gam...

Finnish mobile game start-up Next Games plans listing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Finnish mobile game startup Next Games is planning to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse, it said on Monday. Next Games, founded in 2013, is the first gaming company to prepare for an initial public offering in Finland, which is known for its hit mobile games such as Rovio's Angry Birds and Supercell's Clash of Clans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC