Finnish city takes 10bn leap into digitisation
Finnish city Tampere is investing up to a 10bn until 2030 to put digital technology at the core of everything it does. The money, which is made up of public and private contributions, will go towards creating the right environment for the city, government and private businesses to take advantage of digital technology.
