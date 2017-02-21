Finnish City Pins Economic Revival On...

Finnish City Pins Economic Revival On Tech Entrepreneurship

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Manufacturing.net

More recently, however, the city rose to prominence due to Nokia, the Finnish telecommunications giant that dominated the early mobile phone market. But just as the ascent of Nokia led to an economic boom in Oulu, home to one of the company's three Finnish facilities, the advent of the smartphone became the city's downfall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manufacturing.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,681 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC