Finnish-American Snapper Films unveils new TV series "Sherlock North"
PanARMENIAN.Net - Finland-U.S.-based Snapper Films has unveiled a new TV series "Sherlock North" , which adds an intriguing twist to one of the most valuable of European entertainment properties, Goteborg: Finnish-American Snapper Films Unveils 'Sherlock North', Variety reports. Not many people know it, but in 1903 Sir Arthur Conan Doyle wrote a short story, "The Adventure of the Empty House," where after faking his own death at the Reichenbach Falls, Sherlock Holmes travels to Scandinavia, on the run from nemesis Professor Moriarty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC