Finnish-American Snapper Films unveils new TV series "Sherlock North"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Finland-U.S.-based Snapper Films has unveiled a new TV series "Sherlock North" , which adds an intriguing twist to one of the most valuable of European entertainment properties, Goteborg: Finnish-American Snapper Films Unveils 'Sherlock North', Variety reports. Not many people know it, but in 1903 Sir Arthur Conan Doyle wrote a short story, "The Adventure of the Empty House," where after faking his own death at the Reichenbach Falls, Sherlock Holmes travels to Scandinavia, on the run from nemesis Professor Moriarty.

