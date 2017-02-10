Finland finds new investor for troubl...

Finland finds new investor for troubled nickel mine

Feb 10

Feb 10 Finnish government said on Friday that commodity trading company Trafigura will take a stake in Terrafame, Finland's state-owned nickel and zinc mine, as part of a 250 million euro arrangement. Trafigura's Galena Private Equity Resarch Fund will take a stake of 15.5 percent in the mine, and will also finance a loan.

Chicago, IL

