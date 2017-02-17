Fingrid Group's Financial Statements Bulletin January - "December 2016.

Helsinki, Finland, 2017-02-17 10:00 CET -- Fingrid Oyj Annual Financial Report 17.2.2017 at 11:00 EET Cash flow from the Group's operations, after capital expenditure, in October - December was EUR 10.6 million The journey towards a new, more electricity-dominated energy system continues to gain momentum. During 2016, two important records were broken in the Finnish electricity system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.