Fast-rising Ghanaian attacker Solomon Duah thrilled with scoring form for KuPS in Finland

Ghanaian attacker Solomon Duah has expressed delight about his new-found scoring form for his new club KuPS in Finland. The 24-year-old enterprising youngster scored a 1st minute goal to help the Canaries into a 4-2 win over Lahti on Friday.

