Facing Russia and Terrorism, a NATO Outsider Urges EU to Step Up

Finland is urging Europe to increase NATO contributions and focus more on security as the continent grapples with political turmoil from all sides, including from within. Once the U.K. has quit the European Union, the 27 nations left behind need to double down on the bloc's founding principle and give the remaining 444 million citizens what they most crave: security, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said in an interview at his seaside residence in Helsinki on Friday.

