Exel Composites Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with the...
Exel Composites Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 Section 5 regarding change in shareholdings Exel Composites Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 Section 5 regarding change in shareholdings Exel Composites Plc has on 10 February 2017 received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the indirect holding of FA rsA krings Ab Alandia falls under 5% of the voting rights and share capital in Exel Composites Plc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan 13
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu...
|Sep '16
|TOBACCO the GATEW...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC