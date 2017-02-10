Exel Composites Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 Section 5 regarding change in shareholdings Exel Composites Plc: Flagging notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 Section 5 regarding change in shareholdings Exel Composites Plc has on 10 February 2017 received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the indirect holding of FA rsA krings Ab Alandia falls under 5% of the voting rights and share capital in Exel Composites Plc.

