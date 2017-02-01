European shares edge lower on disappo...

European shares edge lower on disappointing company updates

Feb 2 European shares fell on Thursday after disappointing company updates, with Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the market down and Finnish retailer Kesko weakening on lower-than-expected sales. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3 percent by 0812 GMT after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous session.

Chicago, IL

