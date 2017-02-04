Empathy Plays Big Role in Reading Your Dog's Face

Empathic people may be more likely to interpret dogs' facial expressions and emotions more intensely than less empathic people, based on the findings of a new study by researchers at the University of Helsinki and Aalto University in Finland. The study investigated how empathy - the ability to share someone else's feelings or experiences - and other psychological factors affect how people interpret the facial images of dogs and humans.

