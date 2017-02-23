Einojuhani Rautavaara's FANTASIA Rece...

Einojuhani Rautavaara's FANTASIA Receive's Posthumous Premiere

Last year, the classical music world mourned the loss of the great Finnish composer, Einojuhani Rautavaara, who passed away on July 27, 2016, in Helsinki at age 87. His rich legacy is further extended with the world premiere of one of his last works, the Fantasia for solo violin and orchestra, to be performed by Anne Akiko Meyers and the Kansas City Symphony, led by Michael Stern. The premiere takes place onMarch 24, 2017 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City.

