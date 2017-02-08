Eating liquorice while pregnant is co...

Eating liquorice while pregnant is comparable to prenatal binge drinking: Study

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Food Industry

Eating liquorice while pregnant could harm the baby's cognitive abilities and increase its risk of aggressiveness and depression, according to a Finnish study. The sweet-tasting component of liquorice, glycyrrhizin acid, has been shown to cause long-lasting functional and structural changes in children if overexposed to it prenatally, including poor memory and lower intelligence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,955 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC