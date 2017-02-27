Dr. Daniel Lin earns special designation

Dr. Daniel Lin earns special designation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lewistown Sentinel

Dr. Daniel Lin, hospitalist, Mount Nittany Physician Group, recently earned the Fellow in Hospital Medicine designation from the Society of Hospital Medicine, according to a press release. The FHM designation demonstrates core values of leadership, teamwork and quality improvement, according to SHM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC