Cutting the ice: lawnmowers race on frozen Finnish lake
Feb 13 Through the half-light of a bitter winter's day into the dead of the Nordic night, lawnmower racers from around Europe battled for 12 hours in a race that tested their endurance of the cold as well as their driving skills on ice. Held on the frozen Lake Karhijarvi, some 250 kilometres northwest of the capital Helsinki, on Saturday, the drivers skidded their noisy ride-on machines around an 850-metre course.
