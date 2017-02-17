Croatia next in line for LNG terminal

The European Commission said Friday it agreed on more than $100 million in support for a new liquefied natural gas terminal on a Croatian island. European leaders announced support for investments of $472 million to support key energy infrastructure projects in the community.

