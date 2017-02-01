Clarification: Finland-Syria Aid story

Administrator of the UNDP Helen Clark, left and Finnish Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykk'nen talk, during a conference in Helsinki, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. As talks between the Syrian government and rebel factions continue in Kazakhstan, Nordic and UN aid groups are meeting in Finland to discuss the plight of civilians in the war that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country's population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.