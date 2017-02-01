Chinese firms enable tourists to enjo...

Chinese firms enable tourists to enjoy real-time VAT refund

An Alipay logo is seen at a train station in Shanghai, February 9, 2015. [Photo/Agencies] Chinese shoppers can now enjoy a real-time VAT refund service via their mobile phones at three airports: Milan Malpensa, Munich and Helsinki, saving them weeks of waiting time if receiving refund by card.

