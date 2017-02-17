Cathedral of S. Nicolas

White Helsinki Cathedral is perhaps the most representative image of the capital of Finland, which everyone has in mind when you close your eyes and think of Helsinki . The white cathedral of Helsinki, since 1852, when the construction of the Cathedral of Helsinki was completed, this is in the central square of the Senate.

