Bjoergren storms to historic skiathlo...

Bjoergren storms to historic skiathlon gold for Norway

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Daily Millbury

LAHTI, FINLAND: Norway's Marit Bjoergren stormed to victory in the women's skiathlon at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Saturday to claim her 15th world championship gold medal and break the record of 14 golds held by Russia's Jelena Valbe since 1997.After a tight, incident-filled race, the 36-year-old finally broke away on the last slope to edge out local favourite Krista Parmokoski and take first place by a margin of 4.8 seconds.In the men's race, Russia's Sergei Ustiugov held on to win gold after an epic battle with Norway's Martin Sundby, who had to content himself with a silver medal after slipping and breaking a pole while making a late spurt for victory.The two broke away from the...

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
News Russian River Runs Red Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,273 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC