BEWARE! Liquorice can bring harm to pregnant women

Yesterday Read more: Newkerala.com

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb. 6 : All the women who are currently going through the process of pregnancy or planning to have a child in the near future should be cautious of consuming large amount of liquorice during pregnancy. A Finnish study proves, youth who were exposed to larger amount of liquorice in the womb performed less than others in cognitive reasoning tests done by the psychologist.

