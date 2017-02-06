BEWARE! Liquorice can bring harm to pregnant women

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb. 6 : All the women who are currently going through the process of pregnancy or planning to have a child in the near future should be cautious of consuming large amount of liquorice during pregnancy. A Finnish study proves, youth who were exposed to larger amount of liquorice in the womb performed less than others in cognitive reasoning tests done by the psychologist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.