Berlin: Aki Kaurismaki Wins Best Dire...

Berlin: Aki Kaurismaki Wins Best Director for 'The Other Side of Hope'

Saturday Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The story about a Syrian refugee who travels to Finland was one of the best-reviewed films out of this year's festival. Aki Kaurismaki has won the Berlin Film Festival's Silver Bear for best director for The Other Side of Hope, a dramedy that finds the humanity, and humor, in the European refugee crisis.

Chicago, IL

