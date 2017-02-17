Berlin: Aki Kaurismaki Wins Best Director for 'The Other Side of Hope'
The story about a Syrian refugee who travels to Finland was one of the best-reviewed films out of this year's festival. Aki Kaurismaki has won the Berlin Film Festival's Silver Bear for best director for The Other Side of Hope, a dramedy that finds the humanity, and humor, in the European refugee crisis.
