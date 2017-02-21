Back in Venezuela, 'world's worst ski...

Back in Venezuela, 'world's worst skier' proud of his performance

CARACAS: Venezuelan skier Adrian Solano may be the butt of the world's jokes after hapless slips and falls in the Lahti Nordic World Ski Championships last week, but the 22-year-old cook who had never seen snow and practiced the sport on wheels is delighted with his "marvellous" adventure.In the trails of British skier Eddie The Eagle and the 1988 Jamaican bobsleigh team, epitomized in the film 'Cool Runnings,' Solano's mishaps in Finland went viral, earning him the title of the world's worst skier.Video shows Solano immediately losing his balance when coming out of the gate, slipping over repeatedly and tripping over his skis. Yet, he is proud of his performance."

