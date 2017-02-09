Article: How Do You Say 'Finland' in Emoji?
Saunas, reindeer and the northern lights are just a few of the things the Finnish foreign ministry wants emoji users to associate with Finland. On Monday, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland added seven new designs to its successful collection of Finland-themed emojis.
