Article: How Do You Say 'Finland' in ...

Article: How Do You Say 'Finland' in Emoji?

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: EMarketer

Saunas, reindeer and the northern lights are just a few of the things the Finnish foreign ministry wants emoji users to associate with Finland. On Monday, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland added seven new designs to its successful collection of Finland-themed emojis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EMarketer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan 13 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... Sep '16 TOBACCO the GATEW... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,853 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC