Alert: Cancer-causing radioactive particles have been detected across Europe
Mysterious plumes of radioactive iodine-131 are turning up all throughout Europe, sources say, but authorities are at a loss as to where they're coming from. Reports indicate that Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Finland, Norway, and the Czech Republic have all detected very low levels of the nuclear substance, but that the source of this exposure remains shrouded in uncertainty.
