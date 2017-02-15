A new performance and share value bas...

Lahti, Finland, 2017-02-15 10:00 CET -- RAUTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 FEBRUARY 2017 at 11:00 a.m. The Board of Directors of Raute Corporation has decided on the establishment of a new performance and share value based long-term incentive program for Raute Group's top management. The aim of the plan is to align the objectives of the company's management with the shareholders in developing the company value and to commit the management to achieving the strategic targets of the company through offering them a competitive long-term incentive scheme.

Chicago, IL

